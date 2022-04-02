HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HUYA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.99.

Shares of HUYA opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.77. HUYA has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,712,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 998,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,587,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 2,011.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 576,969 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 521,504 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

