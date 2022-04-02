Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,980,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 18,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HYLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 25,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HYLN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,260. Hyliion has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $13.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $760.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyliion will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

