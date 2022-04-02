ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,556 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ICF International were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 582.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ICF International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ICF International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ICF International alerts:

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICFI stock opened at $95.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.60. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $108.23.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.47 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.01%.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICF International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

ICF International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.