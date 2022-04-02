ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Short Interest Update

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,530,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the February 28th total of 27,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 199.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ICICI Bank ( NYSE:IBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

