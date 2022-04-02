ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,069,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after buying an additional 269,701 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ICL Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 988,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 136,602 shares in the last quarter.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

