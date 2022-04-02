ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $12.05

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $11.67. ICL Group shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 37,842 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

