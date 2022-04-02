Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ICVX opened at $6.78 on Friday. Icosavax has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51.

Get Icosavax alerts:

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 175,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $794,190.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Icosavax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Icosavax by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Icosavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Icosavax by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Icosavax by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Icosavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

About Icosavax (Get Rating)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.