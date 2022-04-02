Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ICVX opened at $6.78 on Friday. Icosavax has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51.
In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 175,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $794,190.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Icosavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.
About Icosavax (Get Rating)
Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.
