IDEX Reaches Market Cap of $118.49 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $118.49 million and $86.50 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IDEX has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00038069 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00108656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 649,869,509 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.