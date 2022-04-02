ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMGN. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

IMGN stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.06. 4,321,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,855. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.28. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,652,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after buying an additional 2,536,193 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $15,801,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $14,357,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $12,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

