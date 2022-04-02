Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Financial Contrast

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Immunovant and Vir Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -$107.43 million ($1.31) -4.27 Vir Biotechnology $1.10 billion 3.06 $528.58 million $3.88 6.52

Vir Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vir Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Immunovant has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vir Biotechnology has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.5% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Immunovant shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Immunovant and Vir Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 1 5 4 0 2.30 Vir Biotechnology 0 3 3 0 2.50

Immunovant presently has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 110.20%. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $73.83, indicating a potential upside of 191.83%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than Immunovant.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and Vir Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A -30.63% -28.83% Vir Biotechnology 48.26% 57.20% 39.46%

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats Immunovant on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunovant (Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

