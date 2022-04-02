Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.01

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and traded as high as $4.30. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 93,197 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 6.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64.

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.05). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 75.85% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%.

In other news, major shareholder William Monroe bought 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $576,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $893,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 210,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 51,717.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 196,009 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter worth $300,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 33.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

