indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 5,990,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

indie Semiconductor stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.68. 971,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,827. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

In related news, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $697,445.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $85,231.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,403 shares of company stock worth $2,354,177 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 219,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 59,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 33,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INDI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. It offers its solution for advanced driver assistance systems, including light detection and ranging, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

