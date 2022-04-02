Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

INFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

INFN traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $8.82. 1,975,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,062. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.03. Infinera has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $44,328.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,129 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 202,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 63,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

