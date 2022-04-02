Informa (LON:INF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $545.31

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 545.31 ($7.14) and traded as high as GBX 614.60 ($8.05). Informa shares last traded at GBX 601.80 ($7.88), with a volume of 2,356,292 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.71) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 560 ($7.34) to GBX 568 ($7.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.97) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 647.17 ($8.48).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 577.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 545.64.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

