Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on III. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.87. 290,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54.
About Information Services Group (Get Rating)
Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.
