Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on III. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.87. 290,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Information Services Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Information Services Group (Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.