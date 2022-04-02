Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

NYSE INFY opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,012,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,023,000 after buying an additional 368,876 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Infosys by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

