ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($14.29) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.93) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.38) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.70 ($13.96) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($17.14) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.40 ($15.82) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.59 ($14.94).

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($14.86) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($18.34).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

