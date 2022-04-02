Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.12

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.12 and traded as high as C$20.23. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$19.93, with a volume of 248,630 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on INE shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CSFB set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.57.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.12. The stock has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$202.39 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

