Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.23. 81,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,258. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $107.73.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $413.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innospec will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Innospec news, Director David Landless sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $33,679.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $37,141.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 35.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

