Insider Buying: ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Acquires 4,029 Shares of Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Mary Harris acquired 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £3,344.07 ($4,380.50).
Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 82.42 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. ITV plc has a 12-month low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 107.64.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%.
ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
