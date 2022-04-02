Insider Buying: NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) CEO Kristi Jones bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. NexImmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NexImmune by 19,525.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NexImmune in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NexImmune by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NexImmune in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NEXI. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

