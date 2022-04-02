Insider Buying: PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) Insider Acquires 8,334 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGFGet Rating) insider Brett Spork bought 8,334 shares of PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.69 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,084.46 ($10,589.82).

About PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.