Insider Buying: PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) Insider Acquires 8,334 Shares of Stock

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF – Get Rating) insider Brett Spork bought 8,334 shares of PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.69 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,084.46 ($10,589.82).
About PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.
