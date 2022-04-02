Insider Buying: Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) Insider Acquires 402,000 Shares of Stock

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENXGet Rating) insider Jeffrey Auld purchased 402,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £8,040 ($10,531.83).

Shares of SENX stock opened at GBX 1.72 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.81. Serinus Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.60 ($0.05). The firm has a market cap of £19.35 million and a P/E ratio of 3.44.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research note on Wednesday.

Serinus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

