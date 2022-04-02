Insider Buying: Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) Insider Acquires 402,000 Shares of Stock

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Auld purchased 402,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £8,040 ($10,531.83).

Shares of SENX stock opened at GBX 1.72 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.81. Serinus Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.60 ($0.05). The firm has a market cap of £19.35 million and a P/E ratio of 3.44.

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research note on Wednesday.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.