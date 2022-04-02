Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CAO Sells 14,931 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AMC opened at $23.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 59.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

