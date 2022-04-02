Insider Selling: Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) CEO Sells 4,614 Shares of Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $10,012.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 156,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 97,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

ASMB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.02.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

