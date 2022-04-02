Insider Selling: Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) CEO Sells 4,614 Shares of Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $10,012.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ASMB stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.77.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ASMB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.02.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.
