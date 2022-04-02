Insider Selling: Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Sells 15,224 Shares of Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) insider Siobhan Boylan sold 15,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.17), for a total value of £48,412.32 ($63,416.71).

LON:BRW opened at GBX 512 ($6.71) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 315.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 348.94. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 250.50 ($3.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 516.37 ($6.76).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.63) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “suspended” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 417 ($5.46).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

