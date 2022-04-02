Insider Selling: Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Sells 27,340 Shares of Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £74,911.60 ($98,128.90).

On Monday, March 28th, Neil Manser purchased 53 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £148.93 ($195.09).

LON:DLG opened at GBX 275.50 ($3.61) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a one year low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a one year high of GBX 324 ($4.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of £3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 287.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 286.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 15.10 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.02) to GBX 306 ($4.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.45) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.72) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 349 ($4.57) to GBX 323 ($4.23) in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 335.75 ($4.40).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

