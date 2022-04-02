Insider Selling: Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Insider Sells 21,282 Shares of Stock

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) insider Will Gardiner sold 21,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.10), for a total transaction of £164,084.22 ($214,938.72).
Drax Group stock opened at GBX 775.50 ($10.16) on Friday. Drax Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 388.80 ($5.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 791.50 ($10.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 669.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 588.25.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Drax Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.
About Drax Group (Get Rating)
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.
