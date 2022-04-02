Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $195,120.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $195,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $207,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $201,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $221,220.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $221,760.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $228,330.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $202,410.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $218,250.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $239,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $220,140.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $264,420.00.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $20.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

