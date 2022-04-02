Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells 2,375 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jack Nielsen sold 27,851 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $1,399,234.24.

On Monday, March 28th, Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $2,159,290.98.

On Thursday, March 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $949,022.20.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $329,654.88.

On Thursday, March 17th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $295,094.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $239,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $3,921,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 177.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $3,934,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 54,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

