Insider Selling: Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) SVP Sells $306,637.11 in Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MMC opened at $171.68 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.45 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.58.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.