Insider Selling: Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 47.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 618,611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,207,000 after acquiring an additional 199,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

