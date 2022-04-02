Insider Selling: RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Major Shareholder Sells 671,661 Shares of Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 671,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $322,397.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Grain Co Continental sold 300,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Grain Co Continental sold 121,232 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $65,465.28.

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 28.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 32,258 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 86,113 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

