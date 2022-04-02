Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISIG traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,091,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,640. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.56. Insignia Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 73.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the second quarter worth $88,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insignia Systems (Get Rating)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

