Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ISIG traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,091,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,640. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.56. Insignia Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.
Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 73.83%.
About Insignia Systems (Get Rating)
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insignia Systems (ISIG)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.