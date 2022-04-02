Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

INTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $14,401,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 20.6% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 34,166 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61. Intapp has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

