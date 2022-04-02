Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target Raised to $7.25

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $7.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.05.
Shares of NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $90.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.
Integra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
