Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62. The company has a market cap of $195.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

