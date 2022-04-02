Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 582,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 40,214,805 shares.The stock last traded at $50.37 and had previously closed at $51.43.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

