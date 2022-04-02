InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.40. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that InterDigital will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

