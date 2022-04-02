International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.15. 4,011,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.63.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

