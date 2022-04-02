International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from International General Insurance’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16.

International General Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIC opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.38. International General Insurance has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International General Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Rating ) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International General Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.