Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000.

BSMO opened at $24.92 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

