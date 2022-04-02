Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000.
BSMO opened at $24.92 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO)
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.