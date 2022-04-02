Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Down 18.3% in March

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after buying an additional 14,430 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 310.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 89,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,891. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.137 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

