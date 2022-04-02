Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Trading 2.9% Higher

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.42. 7,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 12,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.48, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$80.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.91.

Get Invesque alerts:

In related news, Director Scott White sold 46,438 shares of Invesque stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$107,431.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 366,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$847,074.69.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.