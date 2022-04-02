Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,545,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,730. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Knott David M acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 422.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

