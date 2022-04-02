iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.22. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $86.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19,416.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,754,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,323 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,572 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000.

