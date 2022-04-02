iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $55.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the period.

