iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of IEF opened at $106.65 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.97 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,425,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,989 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,999,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 634.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

