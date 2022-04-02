iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,386.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,061,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,469 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,190,000 after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,090,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,053,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:USIG opened at $55.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.56. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

