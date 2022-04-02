iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTD opened at $25.05 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44.

